Orlando’s Kia Center and Camping World Stadium improvements approved

Two of Orlando’s flagship venues will receive upgrades thanks to the approval of Orange County commissioners.

In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the board signed off on an agreement with the city of Orlando that puts $626 million into improving Camping World Stadium and the Kia Center. The funds will come from a Tourist Development Tax.

The tax is a 6% surcharge on hotel rooms and other rental stays that are less than six months. It brought in more than $359 million for two consecutive years, and the hot streak could continue with Universal’s “Epic Universe” park set to open May 22, 2025.

Upgrades at Camping World Stadium will cost about $400 million.

The proceeds will be put into projects like changes to the stadium’s east and west upper bowls, expansions to seat capacity from 63,000 to 65,000 and improvements to parking and pedestrian amenities. A new multipurpose event center on the stadium’s grounds was also approved.

The hope is to have the stadium ready by 2027. During the public comment section of Tuesday’s board meeting, Florida Citrus CEO Steve Hogan said he hoped the potential improvements will help complete the vision for Camping World Stadium.

“Hopefully, Camping World Stadium is a beacon of hope. It’s an example of what you can do with public investment,” he said. “I can’t wait to see what the next ten years are going to do because of that investment in this public facility.”

The changes were approved as the homes of other Florida sports teams scout improvements. Miami’s Kaseya Center saw $50 million invested into it during the summer. The Tampa Bay Rays hoped to have a new arena by 2028, but a recent development may pull the plug on those plans.

The Orange County venue budget comes as Orlando competes to be a temporary home for the Jacksonville Jaguars. EverBank Stadium, home to the NFL team, will close for renovations during the 2027 NFL season. In the midst of the $1.4 billion Jacksonville objective, cities like Gainesville and Orlando have competed to host home games for the Jaguars.

A key objective in the Camping World Stadium plan is to “maximize flexibility of the Stadium and Campus for a variety of events.”

For the Kia Center, $226 million was approved. The home of the Orlando Magic will see upgrades to fire protection, concourse renovations and additional escalators and elevators.

No exact timeline was shown at the meeting, but the agreement document includes a 10-year budget breakdown.

Screenshot / Orange County Government Budget schedule for improvements to the Kia Center.

District 3 Commissioner Maya Uribe voiced concerns about balancing the budget and projects with other commitments – such as the Orange County Convention Center – but it did not impact her vote.

“We’ve got a slew of small businesses in this county that are expecting to work at that center, and what happens if it’s $90 million over budget?” she said.

County Comptroller Phil Diamond said the county can handle going slightly more than the agreed costs, but any substantial increases would require recommendations be brought to the board.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings had previously expressed his support for the improvements. The Orlando City Council approved its part of the agreement on Nov. 11.