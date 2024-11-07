Central Floridians encouraged to recycle campaign signs. Here’s how

Not sure what to do with election campaign signs? Central Florida counties are opening up drop-off sites this week to encourage more people to recycle them.

Brevard County, the City of Winter Park, Orange County and Volusia County have teamed up with NuCycle Energy out of Plant City, to collect and reuse the signs.

NuCycle’s Kyle Pukylo said the company takes the signs, and turns them into a cleaner energy alternative for other companies throughout the state.

“They are shredded down and compacted into what we call our Enviro-Fuelcubes. They are a direct replacement on a one-to-one basis, for coal. So there's cement manufacturers that are using our fuel instead of coal, creating cement,” said Pukylo.

Seminole and Brevard counties have also teamed up with another company, PureCycle out of Jacksonville, to recycle campaign signs. Purecycle turns the sign into a reusable resin for industrial use.

Both companies divert the signs from heading to already overcrowded landfills, something Pukylo said is crucial after Hurricanes Milton and Helene.

“Certainly, after the last two hurricanes we've had, we've really seen a huge unexpected impact to the local landfills, and the partnership with NuCycle Energy is a form of helping alleviate the capacity issues of landfills,” said Pukylo.

Watch a video of how NuCycle's technology works in action:

Here’s where to drop-off your signs:

Brevard County:

Brevard County residents can drop-off their signs at the Central Disposal Facility, 2060 Adamson Road, Cocoa, Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. now through November 22.

Recycle Brevard is also offering the following drop-off sites:

From now until November 15 (any time of day)

Merritt Island: 4555 N. Courtenay Pkwy, 32953

Cocoa: Four Communities Volunteer Fire Department, 4870 N. Highway 1, Cocoa

Rockledge: 3500 South US 1, 32955

Satellite Beach: 565 Cassia Blvd., Satellite Beach, 32937

Melbourne: Brevard Democrats, 2955 Pineda Plaza Way, Melbourne, 32950

From November 8 through November 15, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Palm Bay: Marine Resources Council, 3275 Dixie Hwy NE, Palm Bay, 32905

Orange County/City of Orlando:

Orange County and City of Orlando residents can drop-off their signs at the following sites from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through November 17. Wood and metal frames must be removed from signs before donating.

Orlando Solid Waste - 1028 Woods Avenue, Orlando

Broadway Methodist Church - 406 E. Amelia Street, Orlando

First Unitarian Church of Orlando - 1901 East Robinson Street, Orlando

Northwest Neighborhood Center - 3955 W D Judge Drive, Orlando

Porter Transfer Station - 1326 Good Homes Road, Orlando

City of Winter Park:

City of Winter Park residents can drop-off their signs at the following sites from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through November 17:

Cady Way Pool - 2535 Cady Way, Winter Park

Mead Botanical Garden Community Garden - 1310 South Denning Drive, Winter Park

Fire Station 64 - 1439 Howell Branch Road, Winter Park

Seminole County:

Seminole County residents can drop-off their signs at the Seminole County Transfer Station, 1950 FL-419, Longwood from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday through November 25. The site is not open on Sundays. Please separate signs from metal and wooden stakes and place in the provided bins.

Volusia County:

Volusia County residents can drop-off their signs at the University of Florida/Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences office at 3100 E. New York Avenue in DeLand from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on November 22 and 23. Bring plastic signs and metal stakes to this designated drop-off location.