New law takes effect creating an Alzheimer’s training course for law enforcement

Central Florida Public Media | By Joe Byrnes
Published October 2, 2024 at 4:02 PM EDT
File photo
The House Chamber in the Florida Capitol. Lawmakers unanimously passed two laws that could help law enforcement officers in their interactions with residents who have dementia.

A second law that took effect Oct. 1 allows drivers to indicate their diagnosis for a disability or disorder like Alzheimer's on their license.

Two new Florida laws that took effect Oct. 1 could make things easier for people living with Alzheimer's disease in their interactions with law enforcement.

The Alzheimer’s Association reports at least 580,000 Floridians have Alzheimer's disease. And 6 out of 10 will wander off at some point.

Then when an officer encounters them, they can react with anxiety, fear or hostility and become combative. They might not answer because they forgot their name, address or their family members, according to the association. They forget social norms -- which can lead to indecent exposure and shoplifting -- and sometimes they make false claims of abuse.

A new law -- House Bill 801 -- creates optional training for police on recognizing someone with dementia, communicating with them, using alternatives to physical restraints, and spotting abuse, neglect or exploitation. It passed the Legislature unanimously.

Jennifer Braisted, government affairs director for the Alzheimer's Association's Florida chapters, spoke with Central Florida Public Media’s public affairs program Engage.

“[W]with HB 801, going into effect,” said Braisted, “law enforcement will actually be able to get continuing education now for this ... curriculum which they have been asking for, and so now they'll actually be able to get credit for it.”

A second law -- House Bill 341 -- allows drivers to indicate their diagnosis for a disability or disorder like Alzheimer's on their license.
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to Central Florida Public Media from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
