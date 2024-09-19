GOP State Representative Carolina Amesty pleads not guilty

Amesty, who represents District 45 which covers parts of Orange and Osceola counties, is facing four third degree felonies, including forgery, for misuse of her notary commission.

The notary allegations are from a time when she worked as an administrator at Central Christian University, a school in Orange County run by her family. Reporters at the Orlando Sentinel uncovered the incident.

In a statement on social media last month, Amesty called for “a speedy trial, looks forward to her day in court, and is confident of her public vindication.”

A pre-trial conference is set for October sixteenth, with the trial set to begin on October twenty-ninth. Amesty is currently running for reelection against Democratic candidate Leonard Spencer.