© 2024 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

GOP State Representative Carolina Amesty pleads not guilty

Central Florida Public Media | By Marian Summerall
Published September 19, 2024 at 2:55 PM EDT
State Rep. Carolina Amesty, R-Windermere, was indicted this week on four felonies, including forgery. She is shown hear during a press conference in May.
Screenshot
/
The Florida Channel
State Rep. Carolina Amesty, R-Windermere, was indicted this week on four felonies, including forgery. She is shown hear during a press conference in May.

Amesty, who represents District 45 which covers parts of Orange and Osceola counties, is facing four third degree felonies, including forgery, for misuse of her notary commission.

The notary allegations are from a time when she worked as an administrator at Central Christian University, a school in Orange County run by her family. Reporters at the Orlando Sentinel uncovered the incident.

In a statement on social media last month, Amesty called for “a speedy trial, looks forward to her day in court, and is confident of her public vindication.”

A pre-trial conference is set for October sixteenth, with the trial set to begin on October twenty-ninth. Amesty is currently running for reelection against Democratic candidate Leonard Spencer.

More information on the indictment can be found here.
Tags
Government & Politics State News
Marian Summerall
Marian is a multimedia journalist at Central Florida Public Media working as a reporter and producer for the 'Are We There Yet?' space podcast.
See stories by Marian Summerall
Related Content
Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details