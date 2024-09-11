Former GOP state attorney candidate files lawsuit against “Republican faction”

A former Republican candidate for Orange-Osceola state attorney has filed a lawsuit against multiple GOP leaders and the incumbent prosecutor Andrew Bain. Thomas Feiter alleged manipulation, fraud and public corruption in what he called a ghost candidate scheme.

The lawsuit targets Republican leaders like Governor Ron DeSantis, former candidate Seth Hyman, other GOP leaders and incumbent State Attorney Andrew Bain.

Feiter is an army veteran and former prosecutor who currently owns a criminal defense law firm. Hyman is a former assistant state attorney and a criminal defense attorney.

Hyman was endorsed by multiple GOP groups but dropped out shortly after winning the Republican primary. The race is now incumbent Andrew Bain, running as an independent with no party affiliation, and Democrat Monique Worell. Feiter alleged the ghost candidate scheme was an attempt to tip the scales in Bain’s favor.

“It's very clear the governor wants to burst the blue bubble that is the Ninth Judicial Circuit, and one of the ways he wants to do that is by taking control of powerful positions like the Office of the State Attorney,” Feiter said.

At a debate Wednesday between Bain and Worrell hosted by the League of Women Voters, Feiter confronted Bain.

“I'm a whistleblower for the Republican Party of Florida, and I'm seeing these terrible things happen,” he said. “Whether or not a criminal investigation will begin is not within my power. I'm asking that it begins, and I know that once it begins, we will uncover the truth and there will be text messages, emails, or whatever other communications there were as to this criminal conspiracy to manipulate the election.”

In response, Bain said he supports an investigation into the allegations.

Just last year, Gov. Ron DeSantis removed former State Attorney Monique Worell from office, accusing her of neglecting her duties to prosecute. In her place, DeSantis appointed Bain, who previously worked as both an assistant state attorney and an Orange County judge.