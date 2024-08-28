Police close investigation of Pulse nightclub owners over negligence allegations

Another chapter in the ongoing story of the Pulse nightclub shooting closed this week, as the Orlando Police Department ended its investigation into the former nightclub owners, who were accused by concerned residents of negligence.

Last year, a group approached the Orlando Police Department with allegations that suggested the owners, Barbara and Rosario Poma, demonstrated involuntary manslaughter by culpable negligence, which led to the 2016 mass shooting and the deaths of 49 people.

“As a result of the evidence obtained, probable cause does not exist to charge the Pomas with Involuntary Manslaughter by Culpable Negligence, and this investigation should be considered closed,” said Srgt. Michael Stanley, the OPD investigator in his report on the allegations.

In the summer of 2023, a residential group met with OPD and presented its allegations in a document called "They Knew - Hard Evidence that Poma's Legal Violations and City Failures Led to Further Injury and Death at Pulse Nightclub," also known as the "They Knew" document.

Some of the allegations include the Pomas not providing building plans to first responders on the night of the attack, unpermitted renovations, a history of occupancy violations, and general failures of security.

OPD investigated all of the group’s allegations. While it was able to verify some of the evidence, such as unpermitted changes to the club’s floor plans. OPD found there was not enough evidence to suggest the Pomas had committed manslaughter by negligence.

“None of the actions by the Pomas’ with reference to the unpermitted changes to their floor plans, or their alleged inattention towards their doors and exits were done with a reckless disregard for human life or with an utter disregard for the safety of others” the report stated.

The statute regarding involuntary manslaughter requires authorities to prove beyond reasonable doubt the owners were negligent. Detectives were not able to do so. As a result, OPD closed the case.

“Culpable negligence is consciously doing an act or following a course of conduct that the defendant must have known, or reasonably should have known, was likely to cause death or great bodily injury,” the report stated. “The Pomas could not have reasonably foreseen or anticipated a terrorist incident taking place at Pulse.”

Through a spokesperson, Barbara Poma declined to comment on the investigation.

The ownership of the Pulse nightclub has changed over the years since the 2016 shooting. The property was leased from the Pomas to the organization OnePULSE – which had been tasked with developing a permanent memorial. However, the project never occurred.

Last year, OnePULSE terminated its lease with the club property, which then returned ownership to the Pomas. In October, the city of Orlando finalized a $2 million purchase of the nightclub property in response to outcries from the community.

A memorial concept is being designed through the Orlando Memorial Advisory Committee , which started monthly meetings in July, seeking public input.

The next meeting is to be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 25th at Orlando’s City Hall, Fairview Room.