WATCH: Donald Trump's speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee

By Heidi Glenn
Published July 18, 2024 at 6:46 PM EDT
FILE - Presidential candidate and former president, Donald Trump, appears during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Monday, July 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Paul Sancya/AP
/
AP
FILE - Presidential candidate and former president, Donald Trump, appears during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Monday, July 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Updated July 18, 2024 at 00:17 AM ET

Former President Donald Trump will formally accept the GOP presidential nomination in Milwaukee on Thursday night, a speech that will cap the final day of his party's convention.

Trump is expected to speak starting at around 10 p.m. ET. NPR's live special video coverage will begin at 9 p.m. ET. You can also listen to our live on-air coverage on many public radio stations and on the NPR app.

Loading...

Watch live starting at 9 p.m. ET

