Under a new state law, youth coaches in Florida must undergo CPR and AED training

A new law signed by Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday requires youth athletic coaches to learn how to render life-saving aid—including CPR.

State Sen. Jay Collins, R-Tampa, sponsored the measure. He says as a parent, he wants every coach to know the basics.

"In our state, sudden cardiac arrest is a leading cause of death for student-athletes, " he said during a recent state Senate committee hearing. "It impacts as many as 23,000 young people annually.

Stacie Freudenberg/AP / FR128660 AP FILE - In this May 17, 2008 file photo, Jessica Kocian practices the first aid response for CPR during a first aid/CPR/AED class at the Red Cross in Chicago. Two new studies conclude that "hands only" chest compression is enough to save a life. (AP Photo/Stacie Freudenberg, File)

The measure applies to Florida’s public K-12 schools. Coaches must undergo CPR training every two years.

“This bill takes a remarkable step forward and make sure that when we’re not there with our kids, we can rest assure that the training does happen," said Sen. Collins. "The tools are there to provide them that opportunity to have a successful outcome, when something does go wrong.”

The law also requires an AED, or automated external defibrillator, to be present at all sporting events, including practices and workouts.