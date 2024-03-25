© 2024 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
Under a new state law, youth coaches in Florida must undergo CPR and AED training

WFSU | By Adrian Andrews
Published March 25, 2024 at 4:54 PM EDT
Manager Mike Sagaro prepares Team MVP from Miami, Fla., for a matchup against the Lamorinda Spartans of Walnut Creek, Ca., at the New Era National Youth Baseball Championships in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday, August 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Lance Murphey)
The law goes into effect July 1st.

A new law signed by Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday requires youth athletic coaches to learn how to render life-saving aid—including CPR.

State Sen. Jay Collins, R-Tampa, sponsored the measure. He says as a parent, he wants every coach to know the basics.

"In our state, sudden cardiac arrest is a leading cause of death for student-athletes, " he said during a recent state Senate committee hearing. "It impacts as many as 23,000 young people annually.

In this May 17, 2008 file photo, Jessica Kocian practices the first aid response for CPR during a first aid/CPR/AED class at the Red Cross in Chicago. Two new studies conclude that "hands only" chest compression is enough to save a life. (AP Photo/Stacie Freudenberg, File)
The measure applies to Florida’s public K-12 schools. Coaches must undergo CPR training every two years.

“This bill takes a remarkable step forward and make sure that when we’re not there with our kids, we can rest assure that the training does happen," said Sen. Collins. "The tools are there to provide them that opportunity to have a successful outcome, when something does go wrong.”

The law also requires an AED, or automated external defibrillator, to be present at all sporting events, including practices and workouts.
Adrian Andrews
Adrian Andrews is a multimedia journalist with WFSU Public Media. He is a Gadsden County native and a first-generation college graduate from Florida A&M University. Adrian is also a military veteran, ending his career as a Florida Army National Guard Non-Comissioned Officer.

Adrian has experience in print writing, digital content creation, documentary, and film production. He has spent the last four years on the staff of several award-winning publications such as The Famuan, Gadsden County News Corp, and Cumulus Media before joining the WFSU news team.

