The Wrap: A bill to lower gun age from 21 to 18 has young people talking

"The Wrap" brings you Central Florida headlines, deep reporting dives, and insightful conversations from Central Florida Public Media. This week, Florida lawmakers are considering whether to lower the age of buying and selling a gun from 21 to 18. What to young people have to say about that? Plus, Florida’s Attorney General James Uthmeier this week announced plans to send additional prosecutors to State Attorney Monique Worrell’s office to help with a backlog of 13,000 non-arrest cases in Orange and Osceola counties.