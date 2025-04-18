© 2025 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Wrap

The Wrap: A bill to lower gun age from 21 to 18 has young people talking

By Brendan Byrne
Published April 18, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

"The Wrap" brings you Central Florida headlines, deep reporting dives, and insightful conversations from Central Florida Public Media. This week, Florida lawmakers are considering whether to lower the age of buying and selling a gun from 21 to 18. What to young people have to say about that? Plus, Florida’s Attorney General James Uthmeier this week announced plans to send additional prosecutors to State Attorney Monique Worrell’s office to help with a backlog of 13,000 non-arrest cases in Orange and Osceola counties.

The Wrap
Brendan Byrne
Brendan Byrne is Central Florida Public Media's Assistant News Director, managing the day-to-day operations of the newsroom, editing daily news stories, and managing the organization's internship program. Byrne also hosts Central Florida Public Media's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration, and the weekly news roundup podcast "The Wrap."
See stories by Brendan Byrne