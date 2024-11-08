© 2024 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Wrap

The Wrap: Florida's abortion amendment fails at the ballot box

By Brendan Byrne
Published November 8, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

"The Wrap" brings you Central Florida headlines, deep reporting dives, and insightful conversations from Central Florida Public Media. This week, ppponents of Amendment 4, which would have enshrined abortions rights up until the point of viability into the state constitution are celebrating their victory. Plus, The Orlando Utilities Commission unveiled revisions Tuesday to a proposed pricing plan for solar energy customers, after pushback on its initial plan earlier this year

The Wrap
Brendan Byrne
Brendan Byrne is Central Florida Public Media's Assistant News Director, managing the day-to-day operations of the newsroom, editing daily news stories, and managing the organization's internship program. Byrne also hosts Central Florida Public Media's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration, and the weekly news roundup podcast "The Wrap."
See stories by Brendan Byrne