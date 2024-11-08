The Wrap: Florida's abortion amendment fails at the ballot box
"The Wrap" brings you Central Florida headlines, deep reporting dives, and insightful conversations from Central Florida Public Media. This week, ppponents of Amendment 4, which would have enshrined abortions rights up until the point of viability into the state constitution are celebrating their victory. Plus, The Orlando Utilities Commission unveiled revisions Tuesday to a proposed pricing plan for solar energy customers, after pushback on its initial plan earlier this year