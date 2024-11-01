© 2024 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
The Wrap

The Wrap: Development is the focus of one contentious Orange County election

By Brendan Byrne
Published November 1, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

"The Wrap" brings you Central Florida headlines, deep reporting dives, and insightful conversations from Central Florida Public Media. This week, Florida’s rapid growth over recent years presents challenges for local governments, and several wealthy industries are investing to sway election results. Plus, an Osceola County grand jury says the Kissimmee Police Department has a "culture of silence” that covers up police misconduct.

The Wrap
Brendan Byrne
Brendan Byrne is Central Florida Public Media's Assistant News Director, managing the day-to-day operations of the newsroom, editing daily news stories, and managing the organization's internship program. Byrne also hosts Central Florida Public Media's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration, and the weekly news roundup podcast "The Wrap."
