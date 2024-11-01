The Wrap: Development is the focus of one contentious Orange County election
"The Wrap" brings you Central Florida headlines, deep reporting dives, and insightful conversations from Central Florida Public Media. This week, Florida’s rapid growth over recent years presents challenges for local governments, and several wealthy industries are investing to sway election results. Plus, an Osceola County grand jury says the Kissimmee Police Department has a "culture of silence” that covers up police misconduct.