The Wrap: Central Floridians say economy is main issue ahead of election
"The Wrap" brings you Central Florida headlines, deep reporting dives, and insightful conversations from Central Florida Public Media. This week, we hear from our panel of Central Florida voters about how they are feeling about the economy heading into the election season. Plus, a battle for territory between two lizards could give way to mosquito-borne disease in Central Florida.
Here's the stories:
- Orlando unveils proposal for new, massive homeless shelter
- A tale of two (invasive) lizards: University of Florida scientists explore a unique dynamic
- After fatal shooting, grand jury urges OPD to strengthen Community Response Team
- Central Floridians talk housing, Indian River Lagoon, and economy ahead of November elections