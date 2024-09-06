© 2024 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
The Wrap

The Wrap: Central Floridians say economy is main issue ahead of election

By Joe Mario Pedersen
Published September 6, 2024 at 12:07 PM EDT
"The Wrap" brings you Central Florida headlines, deep reporting dives, and insightful conversations from Central Florida Public Media. This week, we hear from our panel of Central Florida voters about how they are feeling about the economy heading into the election season. Plus, a battle for territory between two lizards could give way to mosquito-borne disease in Central Florida.

Here's the stories:

  1. Orlando unveils proposal for new, massive homeless shelter
  2. A tale of two (invasive) lizards: University of Florida scientists explore a unique dynamic
  3. After fatal shooting, grand jury urges OPD to strengthen Community Response Team
  4. Central Floridians talk housing, Indian River Lagoon, and economy ahead of November elections
The Wrap
Joe Mario Pedersen
Originally from South Florida, Joe Mario came to Orlando to attend the University of Central Florida where he graduated with degrees in Radio & Television Production, Film, and Psychology. He worked several beats and covered multimedia at The Villages Daily Sun but returned to the City Beautiful as a reporter for the Orlando Sentinel where he covered crime, hurricanes, and viral news. Joe Mario has too many interests and not enough time but tries to focus on his love for strange stories in comic books and horror movies. When he's not writing he loves to run in his spare time.
