The Wrap: Rising Water

This week, the team of journalists at Central Florida Public Media are rolling out the second installment of our flagship series Central Florida Seen & Heard: Rising Water, exploring the effects of water on Central Florida, and urgent calls to address policy and other barriers to change as we prepare for a supercharged upcoming storm season.

In this episode, we learn about flood maps — what they used for in planning for the future of the region and where they fall short.

And, we’ll visit a community that floods consistently, where we find the data engineers use to plan for storm water may be outdated due to climate change.