The Wrap

The Wrap: Rising Water

By Brendan Byrne
Published May 24, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
This week, the team of journalists at Central Florida Public Media are rolling out the second installment of our flagship series Central Florida Seen & Heard: Rising Water, exploring the effects of water on Central Florida, and urgent calls to address policy and other barriers to change as we prepare for a supercharged upcoming storm season.

In this episode, we learn about flood maps — what they used for in planning for the future of the region and where they fall short.

And, we’ll visit a community that floods consistently, where we find the data engineers use to plan for storm water may be outdated due to climate change.

The Wrap
Brendan Byrne
Brendan Byrne is Central Florida Public Media's Assistant News Director, managing the day-to-day operations of the newsroom, editing daily news stories, and managing the organization's internship program. Byrne also hosts Central Florida Public Media's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration, and the weekly news roundup podcast "The Wrap."
