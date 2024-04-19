The Wrap: A homelessness survivor’s mission to aid hotel families

"The Wrap" brings you Central Florida headlines, deep reporting dives, and insightful conversations from Central Florida Public Media. From one Osceola women's efforts to aid hotel families, to Eatonville's bid to host Florida's Black History Museum, here's what happened this week.

Homelessness survivor builds mission to aid hotel families: 'I wish I did not have to do it'

The Osceola County School District has so far this year identified nearly 900 kids living in hotels long term. As the housing crisis continues, one organization, Embrace of Celebration is stepping up to help people in need. Central Florida Public Media's Lillian Hernández Caraballo brings us the story of its founder Bettina Grzeskowiak.

With release of 10 acres from Hungerford site, Eatonville could house Florida Black History Museum

Ten acres of the former Hungerford School in Eatonville have been released from a lawsuit, paving the way for the land to be used for Florida’s first Black History Museum. Central Florida Public Media's Danielle Prieur reports the town is in second place amongst all the candidates vying for the museum.

Seven candidates qualify for City of Orlando District 5 special election

Of the 11 candidates who filed the paperwork to be on the ballot, only seven met the requirements to be on the ballot. Central Florida Public Media's Marian Summerall finds the candidates include former State representative Travaris McCurdy, community activists Shaniqua "Shan'' Rose, Lawanna Gelzer, and Miles Mulrain Jr., businessman Cameron Hope, former Miss America Ericka Dunlap and business coach Tiakeysha Ellison.

