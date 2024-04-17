© 2024 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
Seven candidates qualify for City of Orlando District 5 special election

Central Florida Public Media | By Marian Summerall
Published April 17, 2024 at 4:03 PM EDT
orlando-city-hall_catherine-welch
Catherine Welch
/
CF Public Media

Of the 11 candidates who filed the paperwork to be on the ballot, only seven met the requirements to be on the ballot. The candidates include former State representative Travaris McCurdy, community activists Shaniqua "Shan'' Rose, Lawanna Gelzer, and Miles Mulrain Jr., businessman Cameron Hope, former Miss America Ericka Dunlap and business coach Tiakeysha Ellison.

The winning candidate will serve as interim commissioner for the district until Regina Hill’s case is resolved or when the current term ends in 2026.

Orlando’s District Five includes the neighborhoods of Parramore, Rock Lake, Ivey Lane and more. The district aims to focus, support and strengthen things like education, economic development, housing, safety and beautification for the areas within District Five.

Regina Hill has pleaded not guilty on seven charges including elderly abuse and fraud. Hill’s arrest comes amid a year-long Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation alleging the mistreatment by Hill of a 96-year-old constituent. The probe found that Hill obtained power of attorney and spent more $100,000 of the woman's money on herself.

Early voting will take place between May 13 to May 19, with the election on Tuesday, May 21st. If needed, a runoff election will occur on June 18th.
Marian Summerall
Marian is a multimedia journalist at Central Florida Public Media working as a reporter and producer for the 'Are We There Yet?' space podcast.
