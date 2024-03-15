The Wrap: Settlement rolls back parts of "Don't Say Gay" law

"The Wrap" brings you Central Florida headlines, deep reporting dives, and insightful conversations from 90.7 WMFE news. From how a settlement is rolling back much of Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay Law" to efforts to get Central Florida veterans screened after PACT Act expansion, here's what happened this week:

Settlement rolls back large parts of Parental Rights in Education law

A settlement has been reached that effectively rolls back parts of Florida's Parental Rights in Education or what critics have called the Don't Say Gay law, which banned instruction around gender identity and sexuality. WMFE's education reporter Danielle Prieur joins us to discuss the implications of the settlement and what effects it may have on other Florida laws.

With PACT Act expansion, Orlando VA urges more veterans to get screened

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has announced that it is making more veterans with toxic exposure eligible for health care now instead of phasing in its coverage over the next eight years. WMFE's Joe Byrnes reports on efforts to get eligible Central Florida veterans screened.

Brightline bringing new high-speed rail station to Cocoa

Cocoa leaders this week approved $5 million to being the process of building a Brightline station in Brevard. WMFE's Marian Summerall reports the stop could be an economic boost the region.