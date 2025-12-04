SPOTLIGHT: Orlando’s one-man “A Christmas Carol” hits stage for 28th year

'Tis the season for many different theatrical offerings of Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” You can find the story told on film and on the stage, from classic-style performances to interpretive dance and everything in between.

One of Central Florida’s less conventional offerings has become a tradition all its own – for the 28th year, Southern Winds Theater is bringing the “One-Man ‘A Christmas Carol’” to the stage.

Yes, one man – actor David McElroy, for all 28 years – plays all 37 characters in the story. And he’s delighted by it every year.

“I play the little kids,” McElroy said. “I play the ghosts, except for the Ghost of Christmas Future, I just see him off in the distance.

“I play the women!” he added, laughing. “It's just absolutely fun, and I never get tired of it, because it's once a year, and I do it for like a month and a half, and I'm all charged up to go again the next year.”

Bonnie Sprung / ArtfullySprung Studio David McElroy's Scrooge is startled from sleep during McElroy's "One-Man 'A Christmas Carol'" performance.

It may be a one-man show, but he’s not alone in his excitement for each year. “There's this particular couple that comes to mind, they’ve seen it 27 times out of 28… they just missed the first one. And others have seen it 10 and 12 times. I've got kind of a following,” McElroy said. “And then people that are new come in and see it. We like that as well!”

In part, McElroy credits annual changes in the play for the repeat attendees. “Last year, I said I was going to play an extra character, which I did, and two of the people came up and said, ‘I know which one it was!’ They were right.”

Southern Winds Theater is a family business, with McElroy’s daughter Chloe taking over directorial duties in recent years from her mother, Marilyn. McElroy said they’ve had other directors over the years, but the show has become a holiday family tradition for the McElroys themselves, as well. In fact, after the show reaches its 30th anniversary, McElroy said he plans to turn it over to his daughter to perform. “She wants to call it “A Christmas Carole, with an ‘e,’” he said.

After all, he said, the format of the show is quite flexible by design. For instance, in a change from early years, “the only costume I ever wear is a hat for [Tiny Tim]. I come in with a coat and hat, take those off, and then the rest I do just with voice and movement.”

He said the story of “A Christmas Carol” is one of redemption, and his version highlights that journey.

“Life is complicated, and we're all human beings, and we're all struggling to do the best we can,” said McElroy. “The best thing, I believe, in the story is that redemption that I talked about; that we all have a chance to be better and do better things, and that's what I strive for in the production.”

