It’s that time of the year when the sun dips a little to early, the calendar turns to heavy sweater and heavy sock season, the planner fills up with parties . . . and you’re single. TV commercials hammer home how much more special the holidays are when you share it with that significant other, the Hallmark Channel has created a business model out of it.

Welcome to cuffing season. It’s a cynical moniker to describe the period between Halloween and Valentine’s Day when people engage in relationships so as not to endure the holidays alone rather than pursue a meaningful, long-term relationship. The “cuffing” in cuffing season refers to handcuffs – a less than romantic representation of a relationship.

Singles looking for a hand in meeting a significant other often turn to matchmakers like Alexandra Freeman, co-founder and head matchmaker at Orlando Matchmakers. Freeman tells Engage the holidays might not be the best time to start a serious relationship, saying “when you are sort of speeding through these milestones of a relationship, introducing people to parents, bringing them to holiday events, that can sometimes put too much pressure on a burgeoning relationship.”

If online dating is part of the plan, Orlando resident Eric Resnick steps in to help choose a dating site, prepare a profile and offer guidance on going out with people met online. The founder of ProfileHelper advises clients to avoid profiles that sound like sales pitches because, as Resnick says, “The one place you don’t want to feel like you’re being pitched to, it’s love.”

In addition to the desire to not go to holiday parties stag, our bodies are telling us it’s the time of year to find a partner. Dr. Susan Albers is a clinical psychologist with the Cleveland Clinic – she joins Engage to talk about serotonin and why we biologically need a partner towards the end of the year.