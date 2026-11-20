Students from the Quest Kid’s Academy gathered at Orlando’s The Kitchen House to put together a “Friendsgiving” feast they had planned, shopped and prepared themselves. The students are aged fifteen to twenty-two and are all on the autism spectrum.

Through a partnership between The Fairwinds Foundation, Quest, Inc. and The Kitchen House, a program was prepared to help teach the students how to plan a meal. Tasks included calculating food amounts and costs, shopping for the ingredients and preparing a fresh, healthy four-course meal. The menu included thyme stuffing, vegetable mac ‘n cheese, green bean casserole and pumpkin bars.