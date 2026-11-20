Quest Kids Academy Students Prepare a “Friendsgiving” Dinner
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Students from the Quest Kids Academy gather for a Friendsgiving Feast that they planned, shopped and prepared. Stuffing, green bean casserole, veggie mac 'n cheese and pumpkin bars at The Kitchen House in Orlando. Ingredients were harvested from the garden on-site and the event was organized as a partnership between Quest, Inc. and The Fairwinds Foundation.
Richard Copeland / Central Florida Public Media
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Quest Kids Academy student Brian Burns prepares mushrooms for the sauté pot.
Richard Copeland / Central Florida Public Media
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Volunteer Debbie Jerrett, Quest Kids Academy student Madison Seminio and The Kitchen House Program Manager Megan Amnott prepare to puree vegetables.
Richard Copeland / Central Florida Public Media
Students on the autism spectrum are learning lessons in cooking, nutrition and financial planning.
Students from the Quest Kid’s Academy gathered at Orlando’s The Kitchen House to put together a “Friendsgiving” feast they had planned, shopped and prepared themselves. The students are aged fifteen to twenty-two and are all on the autism spectrum.
Through a partnership between The Fairwinds Foundation, Quest, Inc. and The Kitchen House, a program was prepared to help teach the students how to plan a meal. Tasks included calculating food amounts and costs, shopping for the ingredients and preparing a fresh, healthy four-course meal. The menu included thyme stuffing, vegetable mac ‘n cheese, green bean casserole and pumpkin bars.