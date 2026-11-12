Mall Rats are Back with a Modern Twist in Oviedo

For people of a certain age, holiday shopping may bring back memories of the traditional shopping mall. In recent years, e-commerce has dramatically changed the retail landscape, contributing to the decline of what was once a nexus of shopping and community. Capital One Shopping Research reports the number of malls operating in the U.S. fell from about 2,500 in the 1980s to fewer than 1,000 today.

In Central Florida, some are finding new ways to bring people through their doors. Engage visits Oviedo’s Mall Rat Market, where vendors and shoppers are creating a new kind of mall experience.

