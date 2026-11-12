Combating Juvenile Crime Through Florida’s “Missing Middle”

State Attorney for Orange and Osceola counties Monique Worrell says Florida’s juvenile justice system falls short for some young offenders and is working on a proposal to address the gap. She calls the gap in the system the “Missing Middle,” referring to serious young offenders who need more intervention than the current juvenile system provides.

Worrell formed a task force in April to examine possible solutions. Her office plans to propose legislation during the 2027 session. On Tuesday, she held the sixth and final town hall to discuss the initiative, bringing together families, educators, lawmakers, and community leaders.

Worrell joins Engage to discuss her plan to create another option for these young offenders that allows more time for rehabilitation while still holding them accountable.