© 2026 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Engage - Leading Conversations that Matter. Central Florida Public Media
Engage

Combating Juvenile Crime Through Florida’s “Missing Middle”

By Cheryn Stone
Published November 12, 2026 at 4:51 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Monique Worrell wins Orange-Osceola State Attorney race. (via Monique Worrell Twitter Account)
Monique Worrell / Twitter
Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell

State Attorney Monique Worrell says Florida’s juvenile justice system falls short for some young offenders and has a proposal to address the gap.

State Attorney for Orange and Osceola counties Monique Worrell says Florida’s juvenile justice system falls short for some young offenders and is working on a proposal to address the gap. She calls the gap in the system the “Missing Middle,” referring to serious young offenders who need more intervention than the current juvenile system provides.

Worrell formed a task force in April to examine possible solutions. Her office plans to propose legislation during the 2027 session. On Tuesday, she held the sixth and final town hall to discuss the initiative, bringing together families, educators, lawmakers, and community leaders.

Worrell joins Engage to discuss her plan to create another option for these young offenders that allows more time for rehabilitation while still holding them accountable.

Engage
Cheryn Stone
Cheryn joined Central Florida Public Media after several years as a weekend news anchor at Spectrum News 13 in Orlando.
See stories by Cheryn Stone