A Pledge to Disagree with Dignity

After all the votes are counted, political disagreements can linger. Regardless of who wins, how we treat one another matters.

Joel C. Hunter is pastor of Community Benefit at Action Church and chairman of the Central Florida Pledge, a campaign encouraging people to treat one another with dignity and respect, especially when they disagree. A longtime Republican, Hunter has also served as a spiritual adviser to President Barack Obama. His new book, The Pledge Approach to Faith & Politics, offers a framework for navigating political differences without losing relationships with the people who matter most.

Hunter joins Engage to discuss the guide and his own experiences with politics coming between people he cares about, including members of his congregation.