UCF Researchers Take Space Medicine to New Heights
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As UCF celebrates Space Week, Engage launches into the science of space medicine and what their researchers are learning about human health beyond Earth.
During UCF Space Week, the University of Central Florida hosts events celebrating its role in supporting the U.S. space program and Florida’s aerospace industry.
As space exploration advances, researchers continue to study how to keep astronauts healthy beyond Earth. Dr. Hansjorg Schwertz, an assistant professor of aerospace medicine at UCF, shares insights into how space travel affects the human body.