2026 Midterms: What’s at Stake for Central Florida

The high-stakes midterm election season is entering its final days. Election Day is Tuesday, November 3. Florida has become a reliably Republican state in recent elections, but declining presidential approval ratings and concerns about the cost of living have Democrats hoping for a blue wave and political upsets. Central Florida Public Media elections reporter Sam Stockbridge joins Engage to discuss what he’s watching in the final days of the campaign.

Across Florida, voters are weighing in on a high-profile U.S. Senate race and choosing their next governor. Republican Sen. Ashley Moody is seeking to keep her seat against Democratic challenger Angie Nixon. In the governor’s race, U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds is seeking to keep the office in Republican hands, while David Jolly hopes to become the first Democrat elected governor of Florida in more than 30 years. Kimberly Leonard, a Florida politics reporter for Politico, joins Engage to discuss the state’s political landscape.