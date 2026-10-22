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Central Florida Ukrainians Face TPS Uncertainty

By Cheryn Stone
Published October 22, 2026 at 4:01 PM EDT
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Yaryna Levytska is the founder and president of Ukrainian Spirit, a nonprofit that supports families and members of Central Florida’s Ukrainian community.
Yaryna Levytska
Yaryna Levytska is the founder and president of Ukrainian Spirit, a nonprofit that supports families and members of Central Florida’s Ukrainian community.

For some Ukrainians in Florida under Temporary Protected Status, the future is uncertain. Protection was set to end as Russia’s war against Ukraine intensifies.

In Florida an estimated 5,000 Ukrainians with Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, wait to learn whether they will be able to stay in the United States or be expected to return to eastern Europe as Russia’s war against Ukraine continues.

TPS is a U.S. immigration program that allows eligible people from designated countries to live and work in the United States when conditions at home prevent them from safely returning.

Yaryna Levytska, founder and president of Ukrainian Spirit, a nonprofit that supports families and members of Central Florida’s Ukrainian community, joins Engage to discuss the uncertainty. 

Engage
Cheryn Stone
Cheryn joined Central Florida Public Media after several years as a weekend news anchor at Spectrum News 13 in Orlando.
See stories by Cheryn Stone