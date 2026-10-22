Central Florida Ukrainians Face TPS Uncertainty

In Florida an estimated 5,000 Ukrainians with Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, wait to learn whether they will be able to stay in the United States or be expected to return to eastern Europe as Russia’s war against Ukraine continues.

TPS is a U.S. immigration program that allows eligible people from designated countries to live and work in the United States when conditions at home prevent them from safely returning.

Yaryna Levytska, founder and president of Ukrainian Spirit, a nonprofit that supports families and members of Central Florida’s Ukrainian community, joins Engage to discuss the uncertainty.