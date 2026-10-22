“Catinee” Movie Series Brings People and Adoptable Pets Together

The Lake County Animal Shelter is launching “Catinee,” a new monthly movie series pairing classic films with cat cuddles and creative activities. The first event is set for Halloween morning, Oct. 31, featuring a screening of the 1960 cult classic “The Little Shop of Horrors.”

Guests can spend time with adoptable cats and kittens, plant cat grass, and enjoy a free movie at the Lake County Animal Shelter in Tavares. The screening begins at 10 a.m. Register for the event here.