“Catinee” Movie Series Brings People and Adoptable Pets Together
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The Lake County Animal Shelter is hosting a "Catinee" on October 31 at 10am. The shelter is showing the 1960 classic "Little Shop of Horrors" and encouraging the public to mingle with adorable, adoptable kittens.
Lake County Animal Shelter
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Lake County Animal Shelter
The Lake County animal shelter launches “Catinee,” a free monthly movie series connecting people with adoptable cats and kittens through films and activities that encourage socialization.
The Lake County Animal Shelter is launching “Catinee,” a new monthly movie series pairing classic films with cat cuddles and creative activities. The first event is set for Halloween morning, Oct. 31, featuring a screening of the 1960 cult classic “The Little Shop of Horrors.”
Guests can spend time with adoptable cats and kittens, plant cat grass, and enjoy a free movie at the Lake County Animal Shelter in Tavares. The screening begins at 10 a.m. Register for the event here.