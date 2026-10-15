Orlando Celebrates Mexican Culture Ahead of Día de los Muertos

Sugar skulls and macabre Mexican monsters fill the galleries at CityArts Orlando for Thursday night’s 17th Annual Día de los Muertos and Monster Party.

The exhibit features paintings, sculptures, and textiles inspired by Día de los Muertos, the Mexican tradition of honoring loved ones who have died.

Exhibition curators Beatriz Andrekovich and Anasofia Diaz join Engage to discuss the cultural significance of the holiday and the artwork on display.

The family-friendly event in downtown Orlando includes access to CityArts Orlando’s galleries, along with live music, dance, food trucks, and face painting.

Teagan Carregal, marketing and creative manager at CityArts Orlando, discusses how the event has evolved over the years.