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Orlando Celebrates Mexican Culture Ahead of Día de los Muertos

By Cheryn Stone
Published October 15, 2026 at 11:23 PM EDT
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Christian Ramos creates detailed images from Mexico's history on the wings of butterflies. His work is on display at CityArts Orlando 17th Annual Día de los Muertos & Monster Party on Thursday, October 15, 2026.
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Christian Ramos creates detailed images from Mexico's history on the wings of butterflies. His work is on display at CityArts Orlando 17th Annual Día de los Muertos & Monster Party on Thursday, October 15, 2026.
Richard Copeland / Central Florida Public Media
Artwork re-imaging Mexican artist Frieda
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Artwork re-imaging Mexican artist Frida Kahlo as a sugar skull is on display at CityArts Orlando.
Richard Copeland / Central Florida Public Media
A massive Mayan calendar is part of the Dia de los Muertos exhibit at CityArts Orlando.
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A massive Mayan calendar is part of the Dia de los Muertos exhibit at CityArts Orlando.
Richard Copeland / Central Florida Public Media
A Mayan calendar with abalone inlay in black resin reflects the pre-Columbian heritage of Mexico. This, and other Mayan calendars, are on display at CityArts Orlando.
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A Mayan calendar with abalone inlay in black resin reflects the pre-Columbian heritage of Mexico. This, and other Mayan calendars, are on display at CityArts Orlando.
Richard Copeland / Central Florida Public Media

Hispanic Heritage Month ends October 15, but celebrations continue at CityArts Orlando.

Sugar skulls and macabre Mexican monsters fill the galleries at CityArts Orlando for Thursday night’s 17th Annual Día de los Muertos and Monster Party.

The exhibit features paintings, sculptures, and textiles inspired by Día de los Muertos, the Mexican tradition of honoring loved ones who have died.

Exhibition curators Beatriz Andrekovich and Anasofia Diaz join Engage to discuss the cultural significance of the holiday and the artwork on display.

The family-friendly event in downtown Orlando includes access to CityArts Orlando’s galleries, along with live music, dance, food trucks, and face painting.

Teagan Carregal, marketing and creative manager at CityArts Orlando, discusses how the event has evolved over the years.

Engage
Cheryn Stone
Cheryn joined Central Florida Public Media after several years as a weekend news anchor at Spectrum News 13 in Orlando.
See stories by Cheryn Stone