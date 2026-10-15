Orlando Celebrates Mexican Culture Ahead of Día de los Muertos
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Christian Ramos creates detailed images from Mexico's history on the wings of butterflies. His work is on display at CityArts Orlando 17th Annual Día de los Muertos & Monster Party on Thursday, October 15, 2026.
Richard Copeland / Central Florida Public Media
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Artwork re-imaging Mexican artist Frida Kahlo as a sugar skull is on display at CityArts Orlando.
Richard Copeland / Central Florida Public Media
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A massive Mayan calendar is part of the Dia de los Muertos exhibit at CityArts Orlando.
Richard Copeland / Central Florida Public Media
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A Mayan calendar with abalone inlay in black resin reflects the pre-Columbian heritage of Mexico. This, and other Mayan calendars, are on display at CityArts Orlando.
Richard Copeland / Central Florida Public Media
Hispanic Heritage Month ends October 15, but celebrations continue at CityArts Orlando.
Sugar skulls and macabre Mexican monsters fill the galleries at CityArts Orlando for Thursday night’s 17th Annual Día de los Muertos and Monster Party.
The exhibit features paintings, sculptures, and textiles inspired by Día de los Muertos, the Mexican tradition of honoring loved ones who have died.
Exhibition curators Beatriz Andrekovich and Anasofia Diaz join Engage to discuss the cultural significance of the holiday and the artwork on display.
The family-friendly event in downtown Orlando includes access to CityArts Orlando’s galleries, along with live music, dance, food trucks, and face painting.
Teagan Carregal, marketing and creative manager at CityArts Orlando, discusses how the event has evolved over the years.