Inside an Elementary School Food Pantry Fighting Childhood Hunger

Tucked inside a room the size of a utility closet at Washington Shores Elementary School in Orlando is a food pantry just steps from the classrooms.

Valoria Gadson, parent liaison and food pantry coordinator, joins Engage to discuss how the pantry helps ensure students and their families have enough to eat.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida estimates that one in five children in the region is at risk of experiencing hunger. Brianna Rabello, director of school and community partnerships, discusses the organization’s school-based food markets and how a recent grant from The Wawa Foundation will help sustain its School Partnerships Program, which provides food through school pantries and fresh produce distributions.