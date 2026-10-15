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Inside an Elementary School Food Pantry Fighting Childhood Hunger

By Cheryn Stone
Published October 15, 2026 at 11:24 PM EDT
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A grant from The Wawa Foundation helps Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida sustain its School Partnerships Program.
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A grant from The Wawa Foundation helps Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida sustain its School Partnerships Program.
Cheryn Stone/Central Florida Public Media
Inside the pantry at Washington Shores Elementary School in Orlando.
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Inside the pantry at Washington Shores Elementary School in Orlando.
Cheryn Stone/Central Florida Public Media

One in five children in Central Florida is at risk of hunger. Engage visits a Second Harvest school-based food pantry supporting students and their families.

Tucked inside a room the size of a utility closet at Washington Shores Elementary School in Orlando is a food pantry just steps from the classrooms.

Valoria Gadson, parent liaison and food pantry coordinator, joins Engage to discuss how the pantry helps ensure students and their families have enough to eat.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida estimates that one in five children in the region is at risk of experiencing hunger. Brianna Rabello, director of school and community partnerships, discusses the organization’s school-based food markets and how a recent grant from The Wawa Foundation will help sustain its School Partnerships Program, which provides food through school pantries and fresh produce distributions.

Engage
Cheryn Stone
Cheryn joined Central Florida Public Media after several years as a weekend news anchor at Spectrum News 13 in Orlando.
See stories by Cheryn Stone