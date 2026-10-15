Central Florida Voters Discuss Proposed Livestream of Federal Execution

President Trump announced that the execution of the man convicted of killing 13 people at Fort Hood military base will not be livestreamed. Last week, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the firing squad execution would be made public for people to watch as a deterrent.

The thought of a livestreamed government execution in the U.S. has sparked debate.

Earlier this week, Central Florida Public Media’s 2026 Voter Insight Panel discussed the issue as part of a series of conversations about issues shaping their lives and their votes ahead of the midterm elections.

The panel includes Anna Ashie, Alison Yurko, and Jaydon Souza. Central Florida Public Media will continue the conversations with the panelists through the November elections.