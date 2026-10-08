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Orlando Musician Brings Sound of Steel Pan to Central Florida

By Richard Copeland
Published October 8, 2026 at 3:56 PM EDT
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Ravon "Steely" Rhoden plays the steel pan drums at the Cooper Memorial Library in Clermont on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.
1 of 2  — RR 1.jpg
Ravon "Steely" Rhoden plays the steel pan drums at the Cooper Memorial Library in Clermont on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.
Richard Copeland / Central Florida Public Media
Ravon "Steely" Rhoden plays the steel pan drums at the Cooper Memorial Library in Clermont on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.
2 of 2  — RR2.jpg
Ravon "Steely" Rhoden plays the steel pan drums at the Cooper Memorial Library in Clermont on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.
Richard Copeland / Central Florida Public Media

Ravon “Steely” Rhoden, a master of the steel pan, reflects on how his Jamaican roots led him to a career performing across Central Florida.

Ravon “Steely” Rhoden grew up in Jamaica, surrounded by gospel music and a deep sense of faith. When he was a teenager, he heard a steel band rehearsing in his hometown after church.

In time, he found his way to the group and discovered steel pans, an instrument that would shape his life. Now living in Orlando, the 35-year-old musician has spent nearly a decade performing across the country.

Engage producer Richard Copeland visits Rhoden to learn how steel pan music set him on a path from Jamaica to the stages of Central Florida.

Engage
Richard Copeland
Richard Copeland is the producer of Engage. The Pennsylvania native has produced news programming and developed shows including KNPR’s State of Nevada, Boise State Public Radio’s Idaho Matters and WITF-Harrisburg’s Smart Talk. Most recently, Copeland was a senior producer on KJZZ’s The Show in Phoenix. Contact Richard at RCopeland@cfpublic.org
See stories by Richard Copeland