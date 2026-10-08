Orlando Musician Brings Sound of Steel Pan to Central Florida

Ravon “Steely” Rhoden grew up in Jamaica, surrounded by gospel music and a deep sense of faith. When he was a teenager, he heard a steel band rehearsing in his hometown after church.

In time, he found his way to the group and discovered steel pans, an instrument that would shape his life. Now living in Orlando, the 35-year-old musician has spent nearly a decade performing across the country.

Engage producer Richard Copeland visits Rhoden to learn how steel pan music set him on a path from Jamaica to the stages of Central Florida.