Orlando Girls Rock Camp Helps Musicians Find Their Voice
Ways To Subscribe
1 of 3 — Electric Blue.jpg
Orlando Girls Rock Camp band Electric Blue performing covers of The Cranberries, White Stripes and Bikini Kill at the Youth To The Front show at Will's Pub in Winter Park on Saturday, September 26, 2026.
Richard Copeland / Central Florida Public Media
2 of 3 — Gina.jpg
Gina Ortiz is a member of Double Bubble and one of the founders of Orlando Girls Rock Camp.
Richard Copeland / Central Florida Public Media
3 of 3 — set times.jpg
Richard Copeland / Central Florida Public Media
The Orlando Girls Rock Camp helps girls and gender-nonconforming youth build musical skills, confidence, and community.
The Orlando Girls Rock Camp accepts school-age girls and gender-nonconforming youth for a one-week summer session, teaching young musicians how to play as a group, manage equipment, and perform with onstage confidence.
Camp creators Mary Bucaro, Kristin Panzella, and Gina Ortiz, members of Orlando garage rock band Double Bubble, join Engage to discuss how they are helping young campers develop their musical skills.
Engage speaks with camp attendees Avery Brooks and Ellie Hughes about their experience.