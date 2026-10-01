Orlando Girls Rock Camp Helps Musicians Find Their Voice

The Orlando Girls Rock Camp accepts school-age girls and gender-nonconforming youth for a one-week summer session, teaching young musicians how to play as a group, manage equipment, and perform with onstage confidence.

Camp creators Mary Bucaro, Kristin Panzella, and Gina Ortiz, members of Orlando garage rock band Double Bubble, join Engage to discuss how they are helping young campers develop their musical skills.

Engage speaks with camp attendees Avery Brooks and Ellie Hughes about their experience.