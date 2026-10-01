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Engage

Orlando Girls Rock Camp Helps Musicians Find Their Voice

By Richard Copeland
Published October 1, 2026 at 7:02 PM EDT
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Orlando Girls Rock Camp band Electric Blue performing covers of The Cranberries, White Stripes and Bikini Kill at the Youth To The Front show at Will's Pub in Winter Park on Saturday, September 26, 2026.
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Orlando Girls Rock Camp band Electric Blue performing covers of The Cranberries, White Stripes and Bikini Kill at the Youth To The Front show at Will's Pub in Winter Park on Saturday, September 26, 2026.
Richard Copeland / Central Florida Public Media
Gina Ortiz is a member of Double Bubble and one of the founders of Orlando Girls Rock Camp.
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Gina Ortiz is a member of Double Bubble and one of the founders of Orlando Girls Rock Camp.
Richard Copeland / Central Florida Public Media
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Richard Copeland / Central Florida Public Media

The Orlando Girls Rock Camp helps girls and gender-nonconforming youth build musical skills, confidence, and community.

The Orlando Girls Rock Camp accepts school-age girls and gender-nonconforming youth for a one-week summer session, teaching young musicians how to play as a group, manage equipment, and perform with onstage confidence.

Camp creators Mary Bucaro, Kristin Panzella, and Gina Ortiz, members of Orlando garage rock band Double Bubble, join Engage to discuss how they are helping young campers develop their musical skills.

Engage speaks with camp attendees Avery Brooks and Ellie Hughes about their experience.

Engage
Richard Copeland
Richard Copeland is the producer of Engage. The Pennsylvania native has produced news programming and developed shows including KNPR’s State of Nevada, Boise State Public Radio’s Idaho Matters and WITF-Harrisburg’s Smart Talk. Most recently, Copeland was a senior producer on KJZZ’s The Show in Phoenix. Contact Richard at RCopeland@cfpublic.org
See stories by Richard Copeland