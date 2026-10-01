Orlando Combat Sports Event Draws Backlash Over Antisemitic Displays

A combat sports event at the Kia Center in Orlando on August 29 drew criticism after a kickboxing match between Paul Miller and Ben Azoulay was followed by Nazi imagery and gestures from some spectators.

The event, called Duel Arena 1, featured MMA, boxing, and kickboxing. Azoulay, who is Jewish and Israeli, faced Miller, who is known online as “Gypsy Crusader.” Miller has a history of racist and antisemitic rhetoric and has a Nazi-related tattoo, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

Joseph Strauss, a reporter with the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, joins Engage to discuss his recent reporting on Duel, the cryptocurrency casino behind Duel Arena, and its founder, Ossi Ketola.

Mark Pitcavage, a senior research fellow with the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism, joins Engage to discuss the extremist imagery and the broader concerns surrounding the fight.