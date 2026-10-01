CDC HIV Funding Shift Raises Concerns for Community-Based Organizations

CDC funding lapsed Wednesday, cutting off about $45 million nationally in direct federal funding to HIV prevention programs for community-based organizations, or CBOs. Instead, the money is shifting to the state and local health departments, which are encouraged to spend it on CBOs.



Janet Kitchen, CEO and founder of Positively U, joins Engage. The community-based organization has locations in Winter Haven and Tampa and supports people living with HIV while also working to stop its spread through education, counseling, and testing.

Carl Schmid, executive director of the HIV+Hepatitis Policy Institute, joins Engage to discuss why the funding shift is significant for community-based organizations in HIV prevention.