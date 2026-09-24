Show me the NIL Money: Congress Takes on College Sports

The Protect College Sports Act of 2026 would establish federal rules for name, image, and likeness payments to college athletes. Florida has allowed college athletes to earn NIL money since 2021, including through endorsements and other opportunities that were previously prohibited under NCAA rules.

While NIL revenues can provide a level of economic equity for student athletes, differing state regulations have turned the industry into what many are calling “the wild West.” The Protect College Sports Act would create limits on direct payments to student athletes as well as place limits on the number of school transfers an athlete could make during their college eligibility. It would also prevent college coaches from changing schools mid-season.

The bill has received bipartisan support in Congress. Florida’s two senators, Republicans Rick Scott and Ashley Moody, have been vocal in their opposition to the bill.

Matt Murschel, who covers UCF and college sports for the Orlando Sentinel, joins Engage to discuss what the legislation could mean for college athletics in Florida.

The growth of NIL and the increasing number of student transfers have brought sports agents further into college sports. Windermere attorney Kene Anusionwu joins Engage to discuss the guidance and consultation he provides to athletes. One of his clients, Bethune-Cookman University freshman slot receiver Eric Weems Jr., joins Engage to discuss NIL.