Central Florida Belly-Flop Contest Makes a Splash

Competitors gathered in front of a crowd of hundreds in Baldwin Park, where a portable pool about twenty feet in length sat below an eight-foot-high platform for Franco's Flop Fest.

Floppers took a running start and launched themselves horizontally over the water, hoping to hit with the maximum body surface, eliciting the loudest flesh-on-water smacks.

Engage speaks with organizers Jordan Eichenblatt and Chris Dellahoz who came up with the belly-flop contest as a unique way to bring Central Floridians together.