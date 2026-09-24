Central Florida Belly-Flop Contest Makes a Splash
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Competitors prepare for Franco's Flop Fest in Baldwin Park on Sunday, September 20, 2026.
Richard Copeland / Central Florida Public Media
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Competitors line up for Franco's Flop Fest in Baldwin Park.
Richard Copeland / Central Florida Public Media
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A diver demonstrating perfect form at Franco's Flop Fest in Baldwin Park.
Richard Copeland / Central Florida Public Media
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Competitor Ron Santena channels rock legend Freddie Mercury for inspiration at Franco's Flop Fest in Baldwin Park.
Richard Copeland / Central Florida Public Media
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Orlando residents Dusti Meeks and Ryan McDaniel assume the personas of "Orlando Tourists" at Franco's Flop Fest in Baldwin Park.
Richard Copeland / Central Florida Public Media
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Baldwin Park residents judging bellyfloppers from their balcony at Franco's Flop Fest on Sunday, September 20, 2026.
Richard Copeland / Central Florida Public Media
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A diver attempts a bellyflop at Franco's Flop Fest in Baldwin Park.
Richard Copeland / Central Florida Public Media
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The winner of Franco's Flop Fest takes home bragging rights, this trophy and red, sore belly.
Richard Copeland / Central Florida Public Media
At Franco’s Flop Fest in Orlando, competitors take the plunge in a belly-flop contest where the goal is to make the biggest, loudest splash.
Competitors gathered in front of a crowd of hundreds in Baldwin Park, where a portable pool about twenty feet in length sat below an eight-foot-high platform for Franco's Flop Fest.
Floppers took a running start and launched themselves horizontally over the water, hoping to hit with the maximum body surface, eliciting the loudest flesh-on-water smacks.
Engage speaks with organizers Jordan Eichenblatt and Chris Dellahoz who came up with the belly-flop contest as a unique way to bring Central Floridians together.