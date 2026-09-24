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Engage

Central Florida Belly-Flop Contest Makes a Splash

By Richard Copeland,
Cheryn Stone
Published September 24, 2026 at 4:07 PM EDT
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Competitors prepare for Franco's Flop Fest in Baldwin Park on Sunday, September 20, 2026.
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Competitors prepare for Franco's Flop Fest in Baldwin Park on Sunday, September 20, 2026.
Richard Copeland / Central Florida Public Media
Competitors line up for Franco's Flop Fest in Baldwin Park.
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Competitors line up for Franco's Flop Fest in Baldwin Park.
Richard Copeland / Central Florida Public Media
A diver demonstrating perfect form at Franco's Flop Fest in Baldwin Park.
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A diver demonstrating perfect form at Franco's Flop Fest in Baldwin Park.
Richard Copeland / Central Florida Public Media
Competitor Ron Santena channels rock legend Freddie Mercury for inspiration at Franco's Flop Fest in Baldwin Park.
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Competitor Ron Santena channels rock legend Freddie Mercury for inspiration at Franco's Flop Fest in Baldwin Park.
Richard Copeland / Central Florida Public Media
Orlando residents Dusti Meeks and Ryan McDaniel assume the personas of "Orlando Tourists" at Franco's Flop Fest in Baldwin Park.
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Orlando residents Dusti Meeks and Ryan McDaniel assume the personas of "Orlando Tourists" at Franco's Flop Fest in Baldwin Park.
Richard Copeland / Central Florida Public Media
Baldwin Park residents judging bellyfloppers from their balcony at Franco's Flop Fest on Sunday, September 20, 2026.
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Baldwin Park residents judging bellyfloppers from their balcony at Franco's Flop Fest on Sunday, September 20, 2026.
Richard Copeland / Central Florida Public Media
A diver attempts a bellyflop at Franco's Flop Fest in Baldwin Park.
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A diver attempts a bellyflop at Franco's Flop Fest in Baldwin Park.
Richard Copeland / Central Florida Public Media
The winner of Franco's Flop Fest takes home bragging rights, this trophy and red, sore belly.
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The winner of Franco's Flop Fest takes home bragging rights, this trophy and red, sore belly.
Richard Copeland / Central Florida Public Media

At Franco’s Flop Fest in Orlando, competitors take the plunge in a belly-flop contest where the goal is to make the biggest, loudest splash.

Competitors gathered in front of a crowd of hundreds in Baldwin Park, where a portable pool about twenty feet in length sat below an eight-foot-high platform for Franco's Flop Fest.

Floppers took a running start and launched themselves horizontally over the water, hoping to hit with the maximum body surface, eliciting the loudest flesh-on-water smacks.

Engage speaks with organizers Jordan Eichenblatt and Chris Dellahoz who came up with the belly-flop contest as a unique way to bring Central Floridians together.

Engage
Richard Copeland
Richard Copeland is the producer of Engage. The Pennsylvania native has produced news programming and developed shows including KNPR’s State of Nevada, Boise State Public Radio’s Idaho Matters and WITF-Harrisburg’s Smart Talk. Most recently, Copeland was a senior producer on KJZZ’s The Show in Phoenix. Contact Richard at RCopeland@cfpublic.org
See stories by Richard Copeland
Cheryn Stone
Cheryn joined Central Florida Public Media after several years as a weekend news anchor at Spectrum News 13 in Orlando.
See stories by Cheryn Stone