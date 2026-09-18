Central Florida Election Supervisors Urge Voters to Prepare
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Election supervisors partnered with local advocacy agencies to emphasize ballot security and changed polling locations.
Central Florida election supervisors convened on Voter Registration Day to get people ready to vote. They discussed registration, mail-in ballot security, and updated polling locations.
Supervisors highlighted the chain of custody protocols in place to secure ballots. The presentation was a partnership between the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials and supervisors from Orange, Osceola, Volusia, Brevard, and Seminole Counties.