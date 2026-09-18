© 2026 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Engage - Leading Conversations that Matter. Central Florida Public Media
Engage

Central Florida Election Supervisors Urge Voters to Prepare

By Cheryn Stone,
Richard Copeland
Published September 18, 2026 at 1:08 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Jackie Colon leads a presentation by Elections Supervisors from Orange, Osceola, Volusia, Seminole and Brevard Counties in Orlando on Tuesday, September 14.
Richard Copeland / Central Florida Public Media
Jackie Colon leads a presentation by Elections Supervisors from Orange, Osceola, Volusia, Seminole and Brevard Counties in Orlando on Tuesday, September 14.

Election supervisors partnered with local advocacy agencies to emphasize ballot security and changed polling locations.

Central Florida election supervisors convened on Voter Registration Day to get people ready to vote. They discussed registration, mail-in ballot security, and updated polling locations.

Supervisors highlighted the chain of custody protocols in place to secure ballots. The presentation was a partnership between the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials and supervisors from Orange, Osceola, Volusia, Brevard, and Seminole Counties.

Engage
Cheryn Stone
Cheryn joined Central Florida Public Media after several years as a weekend news anchor at Spectrum News 13 in Orlando.
See stories by Cheryn Stone
Richard Copeland
Richard Copeland is the producer of Engage. The Pennsylvania native has produced news programming and developed shows including KNPR’s State of Nevada, Boise State Public Radio’s Idaho Matters and WITF-Harrisburg’s Smart Talk. Most recently, Copeland was a senior producer on KJZZ’s The Show in Phoenix. Contact Richard at RCopeland@cfpublic.org
See stories by Richard Copeland