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Engage

Roman Space Telescope Launches Search for New Worlds

By Cheryn Stone
Published September 3, 2026 at 4:13 PM EDT
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Over the course of several hours, technicians meticulously connected the inner and outer segments of NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope.
Sydney Rohde (Rocz)/NASA / Sydney Rohde (Rocz)
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NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope on Flickr
Over the course of several hours, technicians meticulously connected the inner and outer segments of NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope.

NASA’s Roman Space Telescope launched from Kennedy Space Center to search for planets beyond our solar system.

The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is on a mission to search for planets outside our solar system. NASA successfully launched the telescope from Kennedy Space Center.

Central Florida Public Media Assistant News Director and host of the Are We There Yet? podcast, Brendan Byrne, joins Engage to discuss the mission and how it could help scientists determine whether other worlds exist beyond our solar system.

Engage
Cheryn Stone
Cheryn joined Central Florida Public Media after several years as a weekend news anchor at Spectrum News 13 in Orlando.
See stories by Cheryn Stone