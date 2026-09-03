Roman Space Telescope Launches Search for New Worlds
Ways To Subscribe
NASA’s Roman Space Telescope launched from Kennedy Space Center to search for planets beyond our solar system.
The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is on a mission to search for planets outside our solar system. NASA successfully launched the telescope from Kennedy Space Center.
Central Florida Public Media Assistant News Director and host of the Are We There Yet? podcast, Brendan Byrne, joins Engage to discuss the mission and how it could help scientists determine whether other worlds exist beyond our solar system.