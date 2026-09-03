New AdventHealth Bloodmobile Helps Make Blood Donations More Accessible

AdventHealth just added a second bloodmobile to help save more lives. The additional mobile collection center allows their Blood Center to reach more businesses, locations, and community events while making it easier for people to donate. The need for donors is constant.

Catherine Garrett needed more than 100 units of blood to survive. The Orlando mother experienced a medical emergency and severe bleeding issues when she was giving birth to her daughter. She had an amniotic fluid embolism, a rare, life-threatening birth complication. That was followed by seven surgeries, nine days in a coma, and a stroke. Garrett joins Engage to share her story and explain how blood donations helped save her life.

Dr. Juliana Gaitan, medical director of the AdventHealth Blood Center, joins Engage to discuss the ongoing need for blood donors and the addition of the new bloodmobile.