Florida Proposes Using EV Charging Funds for Flying Car Infrastructure

In late 2021, the U.S. Department of Transportation introduced a program to help expand the nation’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure, or NEVI, program was part of a congressional investment of $7.5 billion for EV charging infrastructure. Florida was allocated nearly $200 million. This year, Congress rescinded more than $500 million in unobligated NEVI funds.

In late July, the Miami Herald reported that documents obtained through a public records request revealed Florida had proposed using its remaining NEVI funds for something other than EV charging. The state proposed using the money to develop vertical takeoff and landing, or VTOL, vehicle ports at locations including airports, luxury apartment buildings, golf courses, and military bases.

Dawn Shirreffs, Florida director of the Environmental Defense Fund, joins Engage to discuss what the proposal could mean for Florida’s growing EV market.

Ben Pauluhn, president of Optimus Energy Solutions, a Mount Dora firm that designs and installs EV chargers, joins Engage to discuss Florida’s charging infrastructure and what’s needed to support the state’s EV drivers.

DeBary resident Jim Brock is a Chevy Bolt owner and social media influencer who runs the “Jim’s EV Adventures” accounts on YouTube, Facebook and X. He joins Engage to discuss the consumer side of the EV industry.