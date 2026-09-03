© 2026 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Engage - Leading Conversations that Matter. Central Florida Public Media
Engage

Florida Proposes Using EV Charging Funds for Flying Car Infrastructure

By Richard Copeland,
Cheryn Stone
Published September 3, 2026 at 4:13 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
DeBary resident Jim Brock manages "Jim's EV Adventures" on YouTube, Facebook and X.
James Brock
DeBary resident Jim Brock manages "Jim's EV Adventures" on YouTube, Facebook and X.

Florida has proposed using federal EV charging funds for vertical takeoff and landing vehicle infrastructure. Engage explores what the plan could mean for Florida’s EV drivers.

In late 2021, the U.S. Department of Transportation introduced a program to help expand the nation’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure, or NEVI, program was part of a congressional investment of $7.5 billion for EV charging infrastructure. Florida was allocated nearly $200 million. This year, Congress rescinded more than $500 million in unobligated NEVI funds.

In late July, the Miami Herald reported that documents obtained through a public records request revealed Florida had proposed using its remaining NEVI funds for something other than EV charging. The state proposed using the money to develop vertical takeoff and landing, or VTOL, vehicle ports at locations including airports, luxury apartment buildings, golf courses, and military bases.

Dawn Shirreffs, Florida director of the Environmental Defense Fund, joins Engage to discuss what the proposal could mean for Florida’s growing EV market.

Ben Pauluhn, president of Optimus Energy Solutions, a Mount Dora firm that designs and installs EV chargers, joins Engage to discuss Florida’s charging infrastructure and what’s needed to support the state’s EV drivers.

DeBary resident Jim Brock is a Chevy Bolt owner and social media influencer who runs the “Jim’s EV Adventures” accounts on YouTube, Facebook and X. He joins Engage to discuss the consumer side of the EV industry.

Engage
Richard Copeland
Richard Copeland is the producer of Engage. The Pennsylvania native has produced news programming and developed shows including KNPR’s State of Nevada, Boise State Public Radio’s Idaho Matters and WITF-Harrisburg’s Smart Talk. Most recently, Copeland was a senior producer on KJZZ’s The Show in Phoenix. Contact Richard at RCopeland@cfpublic.org
See stories by Richard Copeland
Cheryn Stone
Cheryn joined Central Florida Public Media after several years as a weekend news anchor at Spectrum News 13 in Orlando.
See stories by Cheryn Stone