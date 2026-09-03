Florida Cracks Down on License Plate Cameras Amid Privacy Concerns

Flock cameras refer to cameras that take pictures of vehicles as they pass by capturing the license plate and other identifiable information. Flock Safety is one company that makes the technology commonly known as ALPRs or automated license plate readers.

The cameras are designed to help law enforcement, though critics say there’s another side to the technology.

This week, the Florida Department of Transportation ordered all Automated License Plate Reader cameras, including Flock, be removed from state roads. The memorandum cites growing concerns over misuse, data privacy, and surveillance.

Several Central Florida municipalities are taking action on the technology this week. In Oviedo, city leaders invited Flock Safety, the company that builds the Flock cameras, to talk and address concerns.

Oviedo Mayor Megan Sladek joins Engage to discuss why the city decided to end its five-year, $128,000 contract with Flock months after eight cameras went online in February.