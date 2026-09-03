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Florida Cracks Down on License Plate Cameras Amid Privacy Concerns

By Cheryn Stone
Published September 3, 2026 at 4:13 PM EDT
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The use of this Flock camera installed in a Sanford traffic median will be suspended, as orderd by the Florida Department of Transportation.
Cheryn Stone/Central Florida Public Media
The use of this Flock camera installed in a Sanford traffic median will be suspended, as orderd by the Florida Department of Transportation.

Florida is removing automated license plate readers from state roads as Central Florida communities weigh privacy concerns.

Flock cameras refer to cameras that take pictures of vehicles as they pass by capturing the license plate and other identifiable information. Flock Safety is one company that makes the technology commonly known as ALPRs or automated license plate readers.

The cameras are designed to help law enforcement, though critics say there’s another side to the technology. 

This week, the Florida Department of Transportation ordered all Automated License Plate Reader cameras, including Flock, be removed from state roads. The memorandum cites growing concerns over misuse, data privacy, and surveillance.  

Several Central Florida municipalities are taking action on the technology this week. In Oviedo, city leaders invited Flock Safety, the company that builds the Flock cameras, to talk and address concerns.

Oviedo Mayor Megan Sladek joins Engage to discuss why the city decided to end its five-year, $128,000 contract with Flock months after eight cameras went online in February.

Engage
Cheryn Stone
Cheryn joined Central Florida Public Media after several years as a weekend news anchor at Spectrum News 13 in Orlando.
See stories by Cheryn Stone