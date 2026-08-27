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Engage - Leading Conversations that Matter. Central Florida Public Media
Engage

DeLand Cemetery Walk Connects Fitness with Local History

By Richard Copeland
Published August 27, 2026 at 5:21 PM EDT
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Memorials like that of Donald Levesque become part of DeLand history during Dr. Jenneffer Palupuka's Walk-With-A-Doc sessions.
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Memorials like that of Donald Levesque become part of DeLand history during Dr. Jenneffer Palupuka's Walk-With-A-Doc sessions.
Richard Copeland/Central Florida Public Media
Dr. Jenneffer Pulapaka leads the DeLand Chapter of Walk-With-A-Doc at the Oakdale Cemetery on the third Monday of each month.
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Dr. Jenneffer Pulapaka leads the DeLand Chapter of Walk-With-A-Doc at the Oakdale Cemetery on the third Monday of each month.
Richard Copeland/Central Florida Public Media
Rose Ann Langham was the director of the Louisiana Department of Health's nutrition section from 1964 until 1986, when she retired to DeLand. Her grave was featured on the DeLand Walk-With-A-Doc tour on Monday, August 17.
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Rose Ann Langham was the director of the Louisiana Department of Health's nutrition section from 1964 until 1986, when she retired to DeLand. Her grave was featured on the DeLand Walk-With-A-Doc tour on Monday, August 17.
Richard Copeland/Central Florida Public Media

A DeLand podiatrist promotes fitness while sharing the stories of those buried at Oakdale Cemetery.

Nestled in the heart of DeLand is Oakdale Cemetery, a 144-year-old, neatly manicured parcel of land that serves as the final resting place for more than 15,000 people.

On the third Monday of each month, a group of Central Floridians gathers there to walk and learn about some of the people buried in the cemetery as part of Walk With a Doc. The program was developed by an Ohio cardiologist who found that the best way to motivate his patients to walk regularly was to join them.

Podiatrist Jenneffer Pulapaka brought the program to DeLand and saw an opportunity to combine physical health with a walk through the region’s history. For each outing, Pulapaka arranges a micro-tour, selecting three or four gravesites, researching the people buried there and presenting their biographies. The result connects walkers with the lives of the deceased while weaving in the history of DeLand.

Engage
Richard Copeland
Richard Copeland is the producer of Engage. The Pennsylvania native has produced news programming and developed shows including KNPR’s State of Nevada, Boise State Public Radio’s Idaho Matters and WITF-Harrisburg’s Smart Talk. Most recently, Copeland was a senior producer on KJZZ’s The Show in Phoenix. Contact Richard at RCopeland@cfpublic.org
See stories by Richard Copeland