Central Florida Seen & Heard Looks at Voting and Your Budget

Central Florida Public Media has been exploring the connection between how you vote and the impact that vote can have on your finances.

For the final installment of the series Central Florida Seen & Heard: Vote Your Budget in partnership with the Oviedo Community News, we’re turning to a story about horses, tap water and property taxes. Reporter Abe Aboraya joins Engage to explain how rising utilities costs are impacting the Brigadoon Farm in Seminole County.