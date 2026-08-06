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Engage - Leading Conversations that Matter. Central Florida Public Media
Engage

Central Florida Seen & Heard Looks at Voting and Your Budget

By Richard Copeland
Published August 6, 2026 at 4:12 PM EDT
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Central Florida Public Media's 'Seen and Heard' series connects the dots between ballots cast and economic policies that effect Floridians.

Central Florida Public Media has been exploring the connection between how you vote and the impact that vote can have on your finances.

For the final installment of the series Central Florida Seen & Heard: Vote Your Budget in partnership with the Oviedo Community News, we’re turning to a story about horses, tap water and property taxes. Reporter Abe Aboraya joins Engage to explain how rising utilities costs are impacting the Brigadoon Farm in Seminole County.

Engage
Richard Copeland
Richard Copeland is the producer of Engage. The Pennsylvania native has produced news programming and developed shows including KNPR’s State of Nevada, Boise State Public Radio’s Idaho Matters and WITF-Harrisburg’s Smart Talk. Most recently, Copeland was a senior producer on KJZZ’s The Show in Phoenix. Contact Richard at RCopeland@cfpublic.org
See stories by Richard Copeland