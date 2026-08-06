Central Florida School Districts Adopt AI Policies
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The 2026-27 school year begins with new rules regarding how students can use AI in their classwork.
Central Florida students will be met by a new set of regulations concerning the usage of A-I as they return to classrooms next week.
The Orange County School District is implementing guidelines for how students can use artificial intelligence in their school work – Central Florida Public Media’s education reporter Kayla Kissel has been reporting on these new policies and joins Engage to talk about the changes.