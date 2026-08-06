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Central Florida School Districts Adopt AI Policies

By Richard Copeland
Published August 6, 2026 at 4:12 PM EDT
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New AI policies are making their way into classrooms as the new school year approaches.
Kayla Kissel
New AI policies are making their way into classrooms as the new school year approaches.

The 2026-27 school year begins with new rules regarding how students can use AI in their classwork.

Central Florida students will be met by a new set of regulations concerning the usage of A-I as they return to classrooms next week.

The Orange County School District is implementing guidelines for how students can use artificial intelligence in their school work – Central Florida Public Media’s education reporter Kayla Kissel has been reporting on these new policies and joins Engage to talk about the changes.

Engage
Richard Copeland
Richard Copeland is the producer of Engage. The Pennsylvania native has produced news programming and developed shows including KNPR’s State of Nevada, Boise State Public Radio’s Idaho Matters and WITF-Harrisburg’s Smart Talk. Most recently, Copeland was a senior producer on KJZZ’s The Show in Phoenix. Contact Richard at RCopeland@cfpublic.org
See stories by Richard Copeland