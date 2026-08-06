Central Florida Representatives Respond to Economy

Over the past year, the price of beef has increased by roughly 12%. At the beginning of this year, retail gas averaged $2.92 a gallon, nationally. Since the beginning of the war in Iran in March, that average has shot up to more than four dollars a gallon.

Congress passed the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act into law last month, it went into effect without the president’s signature. While the act eases regulations on the homebuilding industry, there is little else on the congressional docket immediately addressing policy that would see economic relief at the kitchen table. Additionally, the 2025 “Big Beautiful Bill” cut 187 billion dollars from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program over the next ten years, removing four-point-five million Americans from the federal food program, including more than a half-million in Florida.

Central Florida Representatives Darren Soto and Randy Fine join Engage to discuss the economy, tariffs and the war in Iran.