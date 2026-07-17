Orlando Fencing Sports Center Introduces Kids to the Sport
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The Orlando Fencing Sports Center offers a day camp for kids looking to learn the sport and hone their existing skills.
Richard Copeland/Central Florida Public Media
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Competitive fencing utilizes a computerized scoring system.
Richard Copeland/Central Florida Public Media
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Sportsmanship is a key lesson taught at the Orlando Fencing Sports Center. A fencing bout cannot end until competitors shake hands.
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Students tally up their scores following a round of fencing bouts.
Richard Copeland/Central Florida Public Media
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Robert Szokolay is the founder of and head coach at the Orlando Fencing Sports Center.
Richard Copeland/Central Florida Public Media
A summer day camp at the Orlando Fencing Sports Center is teaching children the fundamentals of fencing while growing interest in the sport.
When summer rolls around, families have camp options designed around a wide range of interests.
Engage producer Richard Copeland visited a day camp at the Orlando Fencing Sports Center to learn more about the sport, its growing popularity in the region, and the experiences of young beginners and experienced fencers.
He spoke with Robert Szokolay, founder of the Orlando Fencing Sports Center, along with students learning the sport.