© 2026 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Engage - Leading Conversations that Matter. Central Florida Public Media
Engage

Orlando Fencing Sports Center Introduces Kids to the Sport

By Richard Copeland
Published July 17, 2026 at 9:18 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Orlando Fencing Sports Center offers a day camp for kids looking to learn the sport and hone their existing skills.
1 of 5  — PIC 1.jpg
The Orlando Fencing Sports Center offers a day camp for kids looking to learn the sport and hone their existing skills.
Richard Copeland/Central Florida Public Media
Competitive fencing utilizes a computerized scoring system.
2 of 5  — Scoreboard.jpg
Competitive fencing utilizes a computerized scoring system.
Richard Copeland/Central Florida Public Media
Sportsmanship is a key lesson taught at the Orlando Fencing Sports Center. A fencing bout cannot end until competitors shake hands.
3 of 5  — handshake 2.jpg
Sportsmanship is a key lesson taught at the Orlando Fencing Sports Center. A fencing bout cannot end until competitors shake hands.
Students tally up their scores following a round of fencing bouts.
4 of 5  — team.jpg
Students tally up their scores following a round of fencing bouts.
Richard Copeland/Central Florida Public Media
Robert Szokolay is the founder of and head coach at the Orlando Fencing Sports Center.
5 of 5  — robert.jpg
Robert Szokolay is the founder of and head coach at the Orlando Fencing Sports Center.
Richard Copeland/Central Florida Public Media

A summer day camp at the Orlando Fencing Sports Center is teaching children the fundamentals of fencing while growing interest in the sport.

When summer rolls around, families have camp options designed around a wide range of interests.

Engage producer Richard Copeland visited a day camp at the Orlando Fencing Sports Center to learn more about the sport, its growing popularity in the region, and the experiences of young beginners and experienced fencers.

He spoke with Robert Szokolay, founder of the Orlando Fencing Sports Center, along with students learning the sport.

Engage
Richard Copeland
Richard Copeland is the producer of Engage. The Pennsylvania native has produced news programming and developed shows including KNPR’s State of Nevada, Boise State Public Radio’s Idaho Matters and WITF-Harrisburg’s Smart Talk. Most recently, Copeland was a senior producer on KJZZ’s The Show in Phoenix. Contact Richard at RCopeland@cfpublic.org
See stories by Richard Copeland