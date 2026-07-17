How Florida Prosecutors Decide When to Seek Death Penalty

Florida has carried out 10 executions so far this year which is more than all other states combined. The state is also preparing to execute inmates in their 70s and 80s who have spent decades on death row.

Meanwhile, prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty in some non-murder cases under changes to state law, including the case of a Sanford man charged with dozens of child sex crimes.

State Attorney William Scheiner of Florida's 18th Judicial Circuit joins Engage to discuss how prosecutors decide whether to seek the death penalty.

Maria DeLiberato, policy director for Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, talks about the organization's concerns about transparency and Florida's use of capital punishment.