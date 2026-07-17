Central Florida Grapples with Rise of E-bikes and E-scooters

Electric mobility devices such as e-bikes and e-scooters are becoming a more common sight across Central Florida. The battery-powered vehicles can be seen on sidewalks, trails and roadways, prompting communities to consider how they fit into public spaces.

In Ocoee, commissioners recently passed an ordinance regulating micromobility vehicles, including e-bikes, e-scooters, and some e-motorcycles. Meanwhile, Orange County Public Schools leaders held a workshop to review recommendations for regulating the devices on campus, and some School Board members expressed support for a total ban.

Engage visits Eccentric Cycle, an electric bike and scooter store and repair shop in Orlando, to learn what distinguishes e-bikes from other electric mobility devices.

Engage also speaks with Bike/Walk Central Florida Executive Director Emily Bush. She discusses the organization's work with schools and community partners to promote safe riding through classroom presentations, bike rodeos, and helmet-fitting events. Bush also explains the difference between legal e-bikes and higher-powered electric motorcycles that may look similar, and why that distinction matters as communities consider new safety rules.