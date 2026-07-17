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Engage - Leading Conversations that Matter. Central Florida Public Media
Engage

Central Florida Faith Leaders Voice Concerns Over Voting Rights

By Richard Copeland
Published July 17, 2026 at 9:18 AM EDT
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Reverend Sarah Robinson is the Pastor at Audubon Park Church in Orlando, vice-president of the board at HOPE Community Center in Apopka and a co-founder of the Faith Leader Network of the Immigrants Are Welcome Here Coalition. She led a coalition of Central Florida faith leaders demanding free and fair elections at the offices of the Orange County Supervisor of Elections on Tuesday, July 7.
Richard Copeland/Central Florida Public Media
Reverend Sarah Robinson is the Pastor at Audubon Park Church in Orlando, vice-president of the board at HOPE Community Center in Apopka and a co-founder of the Faith Leader Network of the Immigrants Are Welcome Here Coalition. She led a coalition of Central Florida faith leaders demanding free and fair elections at the offices of the Orange County Supervisor of Elections on Tuesday, July 7.

Central Florida faith leaders raise concerns about voting access and election policies they say could restrict voters. Supporters of the SAVE Act say it would strengthen election security.

A group of Central Florida faith leaders gathered at the office of Orange County Supervisor of Elections Karen Castor Dentel on the morning of July 7 to address concerns about upcoming elections and policies they say threaten voting rights.

Rev. Sarah Robinson, pastor at Audubon Park Church in Orlando and co-founder of the Faith Leader Network of the Immigrants Are Welcome Here Coalition, spoke alongside eight other local clergy members. The group highlighted a letter from Faith In Us, a nonprofit collective of faith leaders from various religious backgrounds that advocates for free and fair elections. The letter is signed by more than 2,200 faith leaders nationwide and addresses policies they say could restrict access for eligible voters.

On Tuesday, House Republicans passed a procedural motion allowing debate and a final vote on several measures, including the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act. Supporters of the legislation say it would establish national voter eligibility standards including requiring proof of citizenship for voter registration. Opponents have raised concerns that the measure could make voting more difficult for some eligible voters.

Republican U.S. Rep. Randy Fine, who represents Florida’s 6th Congressional District, talks about why he supports the SAVE Act and his views on restrictions to mail-in voting.

Engage
Richard Copeland
Richard Copeland is the producer of Engage. The Pennsylvania native has produced news programming and developed shows including KNPR’s State of Nevada, Boise State Public Radio’s Idaho Matters and WITF-Harrisburg’s Smart Talk. Most recently, Copeland was a senior producer on KJZZ’s The Show in Phoenix. Contact Richard at RCopeland@cfpublic.org
See stories by Richard Copeland