Central Florida Faith Leaders Voice Concerns Over Voting Rights

A group of Central Florida faith leaders gathered at the office of Orange County Supervisor of Elections Karen Castor Dentel on the morning of July 7 to address concerns about upcoming elections and policies they say threaten voting rights.

Rev. Sarah Robinson, pastor at Audubon Park Church in Orlando and co-founder of the Faith Leader Network of the Immigrants Are Welcome Here Coalition, spoke alongside eight other local clergy members. The group highlighted a letter from Faith In Us, a nonprofit collective of faith leaders from various religious backgrounds that advocates for free and fair elections. The letter is signed by more than 2,200 faith leaders nationwide and addresses policies they say could restrict access for eligible voters.

On Tuesday, House Republicans passed a procedural motion allowing debate and a final vote on several measures, including the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act. Supporters of the legislation say it would establish national voter eligibility standards including requiring proof of citizenship for voter registration. Opponents have raised concerns that the measure could make voting more difficult for some eligible voters.

Republican U.S. Rep. Randy Fine, who represents Florida’s 6th Congressional District, talks about why he supports the SAVE Act and his views on restrictions to mail-in voting.