Voters and Candidates Connect at Pine Hills People’s Hob Nob

Engage visits the 2026 People’s Hob Nob & Straw Poll, organized by the Pine Hills Community Council, where nearly 500 people packed the main hall of the Central Florida Fairgrounds on a hot, sticky Wednesday evening.

Half of the hall was committed to a large stage and a couple dozen white folding chairs. The rest of the hall was filled with folding tables festooned with campaign signs, pamphlets, and bowls of candy.

Members of the Pine Hills community were encouraged to attend this meet-and-greet and get face-to-face with candidates seeking offices including judgeships, court clerks, Orange County Commission seats, county mayor, and Orlando Mayor.