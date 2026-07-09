Voters and Candidates Connect at Pine Hills People’s Hob Nob
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Hundreds of Central Floridians cast mock ballots at The People's 2026 Hob Nob & Straw Poll organized by the Pine Hills Community Council.
Richard Copeland/Central Florida Public Media
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Campaign signs greeted visitors to the main hall of the Central Florida Fairgrounds for the Pine Hills Community Council's 2026 Hob Nob and Straw Poll on Wednesday, July 8.
Richard Copeland/Central Florida Public Media
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44 candidates for various offices were given 4 minutes to make their pitches to voters at The People's Hob Nob & Straw Poll at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on Wednesday, July 8.
Richard Copeland/Central Florida Public Media
Hundreds gather at the 2026 People’s Hob Nob & Straw Poll, organized by the Pine Hills Community Council.
Engage visits the 2026 People’s Hob Nob & Straw Poll, organized by the Pine Hills Community Council, where nearly 500 people packed the main hall of the Central Florida Fairgrounds on a hot, sticky Wednesday evening.
Half of the hall was committed to a large stage and a couple dozen white folding chairs. The rest of the hall was filled with folding tables festooned with campaign signs, pamphlets, and bowls of candy.
Members of the Pine Hills community were encouraged to attend this meet-and-greet and get face-to-face with candidates seeking offices including judgeships, court clerks, Orange County Commission seats, county mayor, and Orlando Mayor.