Lightning Lights Up Central Florida

Central Floridians saw an intense lightning display Wednesday night as more than 3,000 strikes were recorded across the region while thunderstorms swept through.

On Sunday, a lightning strike in Windermere set an apartment building on fire, damaging 20 units and displacing several residents. Other strikes over the weekend injured a Seminole County sheriff’s deputy and a lifeguard in Volusia County.

Megan Borowski, senior meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, joins Engage to explain whether Central Florida is seeing more lightning than usual and what people need to know before the next round of storms.