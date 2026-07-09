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Lightning Lights Up Central Florida

By Cheryn Stone
Published July 9, 2026 at 4:18 PM EDT
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Megan Borowski is a Senior Meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.
FPREN
Megan Borowski is a Senior Meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.

After recent lightning strikes sparked fires and caused injuries, meteorologist Megan Borowski explains whether the stretch is unusual and how to stay safe.

Central Floridians saw an intense lightning display Wednesday night as more than 3,000 strikes were recorded across the region while thunderstorms swept through.

On Sunday, a lightning strike in Windermere set an apartment building on fire, damaging 20 units and displacing several residents. Other strikes over the weekend injured a Seminole County sheriff’s deputy and a lifeguard in Volusia County

Megan Borowski, senior meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, joins Engage to explain whether Central Florida is seeing more lightning than usual and what people need to know before the next round of storms.

Engage
Cheryn Stone
Cheryn joined Central Florida Public Media after several years as a weekend news anchor at Spectrum News 13 in Orlando.
See stories by Cheryn Stone